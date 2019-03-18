Chappaqua School Foundation Spring Benefit – Friday, April 26th!

CSF Spring Benefit and Raffle Tickets Now Available Online
April 26 at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club
Cocktails, Hors D’Oeuvres & Dinner
Silent Auction & Raffles
Grants Showcase Presented by Teachers & Students
Music by:
Horace Greeley Quaker Notes
Horace Greeley Stage Band
Total Entertainment
We hope you will join us for a wonderful community evening celebrating our schools.
Thank you to those families who have agreed to serve on our Benefit and Outreach Committees, our Spring Madness participants, our silent auction donors and our corporate sponsors.
The Chappaqua School Foundation Board
