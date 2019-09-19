Chappaqua Resident Stacey Saiontz to be Honored at a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Benefit

“What You Do Matters” New York Tribute Dinner

NEW YORK, NY. (August 29, 2019) – The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has announced that Stacey Saiontz of Chappaqua will be honored with the National Leadership Award at the 2019 “What You Do Matters” New York Tribute Dinner on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Against the backdrop of the global rise in antisemitism, more than 450 guests are expected to attend this meaningful event to reaffirm their active commitment and support the Museum’s national campaign, Never Again: What You Do Matters , which will ensure that the Museum can make the critical investments to keep Holocaust memory alive as a relevant, transformative force in the 21st century.

Stacey Saiontz’s paternal grandparents survived the Holocaust, but it wasn’t until she started asking questions at an early age that her grandfather, Jack Feldman, began to share his story, including the time he spent in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Over the years, Stacey filmed her grandfather’s memories from the Holocaust, capturing incredible details and intimate insight into the tragedies that he endured.

Stacey’s personal pursuit to preserve the evidence of the Holocaust extended beyond her family’s story. When Stacey married her husband Marc, they chose to make a donation to support the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Soon after in 2004, Stacey became one of the pioneering founders of the Museum’s New York Next Generation Board.

“Stacey Saiontz has emerged as one of our most dedicated young leaders, driven by her passion for preserving Holocaust history and promoting Holocaust education for future generations,” said Sindy Lugerner, Assistant Director, Development and Operations, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. “We are proud to honor Stacey with the National Museum Leadership Award as an inspiring leader in our community who exemplifies the importance of passing the torch of Holocaust remembrance to the next generation.”

In 2018, HBO released a documentary inspired by the special relationship between Stacey’s grandfather, Jack, and her sons, Elliott and Jared. The documentary, “The Number on Great Grandpa’s Arm,” is now used as a powerful educational tool to teach young audiences and people of all ages about the critical lessons of the Holocaust.

“During the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 20th anniversary, my grandfather walked our son Elliott through the children’s exhibition, Daniel’s Story, and was able to share pieces of his personal story as it related to Daniel’s story with him,” says Stacey Saiontz. “This past April, we visited the Museum during the annual Days of Remembrance and my grandfather, now 93, was able to walk our younger son, Jared, through the same exhibition and share this unique experience with him, too.”

“The Museum serves as a moral compass, and is one of the most important institutions that we have, especially today as the number of survivors is dwindling,” continued Stacey. “I want my grandfather and all survivors to feel confident that the next generation will never let their stories fade, and that the Museum will continue to educate the world to ensure that this never happens again. I feel so grateful that the Museum is honoring me and lucky that my grandfather is still here to witness it.”

Beyond serving as a founding member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s New York Next Generation Board, Stacey has remained dedicated to Holocaust education causes throughout her life in leadership roles at the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, the Museum of Jewish Heritage, and the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center.

At the New York Tribute Dinner chaired by Debrah Lee Charatan, Jeffrey Feil, Lloyd Goldman, Mindy Nagorsky-Israel and Ronen Israel, and Caryn and Howard Unger, all guests will receive free copies of the HBO documentary about Stacey’s family. In addition, Gary Jacob will also be honored at the Dinner with the National Leadership Award for his dedicated leadership in the Museum’s Northeast community.

About the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2019 “What You Do Matters” New York Tribute Dinner:

When: October 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. Reception | 7:30 p.m. Dinner

Where: Cipriani 42nd Street, 110 East 42nd Street, New York City

RSVP: Benefit Event | Registration Required: https://www.ushmm.org/online-calendar/event/nytribdinner101

