CHAPPAQUA– Nothing stirs the senses like extraordinary art or the magic of a musical performance. On Saturday, October 14, the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, the newest artistic jewel in the tri-state region, will provide its guests with a vibrant night of audio and visual simulation. The evening will feature a special concert by the internationally acclaimed quartet, Sō Percussion at 8 p.m. The groundbreaking ensemble will perform five special selections from their extensive repetroire — “3rd Construction” by John Cage, “Springs” by Paul Lansky, “Taxidermy” from Caroline Shaw, Jason Treuting’s “Amid the Noise,” and “Music for Wood and Strings,” a composition by Bryce Dessner of the acclaimed indie rock band The National. Tickets for Sō Percussion are $30 – $60 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or in person on day of the show at the lobby box office. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a special a special art exhibition entitled “Method & Melody” displayed in the Center’s lobby. The installation features artwork created by the Northern Westchester Artists Guild. The exhibit’s opening reception, co-sponsored by Sari Shaw of Platinum Realty in Chappaqua, will take place from 5 – 8 p.m. All of the work from “Method & Melody” is for sale and will be on display through November 17th. Sō Percussion specializes in innovative multi-genre original productions, sensational interpretations of modern classics, and an “exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam,” (The New Yorker). In the process, the company has redefined the scope and vital role of the modern percussion ensemble. Their repertoire includes works of 20th century classical composers such as John Cage and Steve Reich , as well as creative collaborations with artists who often work outside the classical concert field. In addition, the quartet composes and performs their own works, ranging from standard concert pieces to immersive multi-genre programs. According to the group’s website, Sō Percussion’s goal is “to create a new model of egalitarian artistic collaboration that respects history, champions innovation and curiosity, and creates an essential social bond through service to our audiences and our communities.” The quartet — which includes Eric Cha-Beach, Josh Quillen, Adam, Sliwinski and Jason Treuting – has performed with such luminaries as the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, Caroline Shaw, American soprano Dawn Upshaw and on stages ranging from the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall to such popular festival events as Bonnaroo, MassMoCA, and TED 2016. In addition, Sō Percussion has been named the Edward T. Cone Ensemble-in-Residence at Princeton University, Co-Directors of the percussion department at the Bard College-Conservatory of Music, and directors of the annual Sō Percussion Summer Institute, which provides college-age composers and percussionists an immersive exposure to collaboration and project development. Visit Sō Percussion online:

