Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce Launches ReStart Grant Program for Small Businesses in New Castle

First Round Application Deadline Saturday, October 10th at Midnight

Chappaqua, NY, October 5, 2020 — New Castle ReStart, (www.newcastlrestart.com) a grant initiative facilitated by the Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce, has been launched to provide need-based relief for New Castle’s small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary objective is to help small businesses whose primary owners reside or work in the community with their rebuilding and reopening efforts, as well as to subsidize additional costs incurred to purchase new equipment and integrate the processes required to implement state-mandated safety protocols.

Eligibility for the grant includes:

Businesses with a physical storefront located within the physical boundaries of the Town of New Castle

Businesses that have not been deemed essential per Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.6 will also be eligible to apply.

The application deadline for the first round will be Saturday, October 10 at midnight. Donations and applications will continue to be accepted for the next rounds of funding. The amount to be disbursed and the number of grants provided will depend on generous donations from community members, along with any funds raised through activities that support this endeavor. Donations are tax-deductible and will provide direct assistance to those most in need.

The ReStart initiative was created and is directed by Chamber president, Dawn Dankner-Rosen and Chamber Vice President, Rand Manasse. Key to the launch are ReStart Committee members: Randi Childs, local photographer, who donated the $11,000 she raised through her successful #TheFrontPorch photo project; Kristen Browde, who donated her legal expertise and all of the legal services needed to create this grant program; Chamber Treasurer Ted Holmes, who enacted all of the filings needed to create the grant program; Cynthia Schames, who created the ReStart website and Stephanie Steinberg, who designed the logo.

This community-wide committee was formed with the support of the New Castle Town Board. ReStart Committee members to date include Town Supervisor Ivy Pool, Town Board member Lauren Levin, Dawn Dankner-Rosen, Rand Manasse, Ted Holmes, Kristen Browde, Randi Childs, Cynthia Schames, Dawn Greenberg, Debbie Grisham, Shauna Levy and Wendy Nolan. We are still seeking additional members, community support and participation. Please contact ddr@ddrpr.com with your intent.

ReStart applications for small businesses in need are now available online at https://www.newcastlerestart.com/apply. All applicants will need to show proof of financial need, report whether assistance has been received from other sources, including loans, grants and unemployment insurance and state their anticipated uses for any grant money received. Please go to newcastlerestart@chappaquamillwood.org.

News is Courtesy of the Chappaqua Millwood Chamber of Commerce.