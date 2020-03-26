Chance to Help Raise Dollars to Support Local Health Care Workers and Local Restaurants

With our healthcare providers & first responders on the front lines tirelessly fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, and with the peak of the infection still two to three weeks away, so many residents are asking how they can help. Likewise, our residents want to help our restaurants which are struggling with the restrictions. Here’s a way to support our healthcare providers and support our local restaurants…..we are raising money to pay for meals from local restaurants which will be delivered to Northern Westchester Hospital, Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital & Phelps Hospital. Participating restaurants include:

Le Jardin

Kittle House

Ibiza Kitchen

Quaker Hill Tavern

Lange’s

Old Stone Trattoria

Pizza Station

Taco Street

Rocky’s

A&S Fine Foods of Millwood

Former New Castle Town Supervisor Rob Greenstein stated, “so many of our residents are looking for ways to help those heroes on the frontline of this battle. They also want to help our incredible local restaurants who are really hurting right now. This initiative accomplishes both. The response has been overwhelming. Our residents are so generous!”

Georgia Frasch, Administrator of Facebook group Chappaqua Moms, states “In the absence of having a stock of surgical masks and gowns in most of our closets, we wanted to come up with a way the community could support our health care providers on the front lines. Knowing that these people are working double shifts with limited supplies, not seeing their families and daily exposure to the virus, we are hoping to provide them with some nourishment and comfort to show our gratitude and respect for all that they are doing to keep us healthy”

Deborah Garfield, stated “The grassroots group is in touch with and will be providing meals to several units at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, including the emergency room, various patient floors and the intensive care unit. We will include more local hospitals as we confirm contacts who can arrange for ordering and contactless pick-ups. People should reach out to us if they are affiliated with an institution that wants to be included.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/New-Castle-Donates-Meals-to-Healthcare-Workers?fbclid=IwAR2zV3HzEjMytHstieeGuGPHsLw_kLzFzDVgkjtq2jbRCXZC2SUyKjriK8M