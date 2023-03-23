Chabad Center Invitation to a Community Passover Seder: “Don’t Pass Over Passover!”

Is Passover almost here and you are without a Seder? Don’t worry! Whether you are by yourself or with family, there are two wonderful Community Passover Seders to attend, both sponsored by Chabad, and they are promising a traditional, meaningful–and delicious–experience.

Chabad Center invites you to join their Community Passover Seders on Wednesday evening, April 5, beginning at 7:45 p.m., and Thursday evening, April 6 beginning at 8 p.m. Both Seders will take place at at American Legion Hall in Armonk, N.Y.

The Seders are being hosted by Rabbi Yosef and Esther Butman. “We want to make sure that everyone has a place for the Seder night.”

Relive the Exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder, complete with a hand-baked round Matzah, fine Passover wine, and a wonderful catered meal spiced with unique traditional customs.

Don’t pass over Passover!

RSVP to chabadacp@gmail.com www.chabadacp.com