Celebrating Grit & Resilience

When I think back to my 9th grade journalism class, I still remember my teacher saying that “everybody has a story to tell–you just have to ask the right questions, sit back and listen.” Her advice still rings true today. Because we live in affluent communities in a prosperous time, people often think that all is copasetic here in bucolic Northern Westchester but everyone has their struggles. Sure, some are bigger than other’s but it’s all relative.

This issue features many stories focusing on grit and resilience. As a first generation American, Anna Young’s article on refugees coming to our shore despite dangerous circumstances with very limited support resonates deeply with me. Thankfully there are local residents doing amazing acts of kindness to help them resettle.

Anyone who has ever suffered from a serious illness knows how it can impact the entire family. Gilda’s Club of Westchester is offering support workshops for bereaving parents and children. Plus, as Beth Besen’s article points out they are starting new support groups for anyone undergoing treatment for cancer at the Bedford Playhouse.

Sometimes a story sticks with you and I’m sure you’ll remember Shauna Levy’s profile on alopecia awareness advocate Ali Lambert Voron. I had seen her at my gym swimming and smiling with her kids mistakenly thinking that she had cancer. Voron became completely bald at age 16 due to alopecia, an autoimmune illness. Her strength and resilience coupled with a sense of humor is something we can all aspire to.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention our cover story on The Armonk Players. Now you are probably wondering how this one relates to grit and resilience but anyone who ever has been in theater knows that it is takes blood, sweat and (sometimes) tears to put on a production. The fact that this community theater group has been churning out fabulous productions for more than two decades is proof that this group knows how to overcome obstacles.

Finally, as a mom of three kids, Marlene Kern Fischer’s column perfectly describes the grit and resilience that any parent needs to survive to what I refer to as the “best but hardest job you’ll ever do with the lowest pay.” To all the moms out there in the trenches, Happy Mother’s Day and for all our readers happy spring!

Enjoy,