Celebrate the Season with Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Popular event, holiday shopping and site tours add to winter fun

Sleepy Hollow, NY – Hudson Valley families can get into the spirit of the holiday season by attending dramatic performances of Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’ at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22.

Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, along with musical accompaniment by Jim Keyes, tells the Charles Dickens story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and Tiny Tim in a joyous rendition of the holiday classic, produced by Historic Hudson Valley.

Visitors to the region will also be able to enjoy tours of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, which will have festive decorations for the season, Philipsburg Manor, and Union Church of Pocantico Hills on weekends in December.

The Museum Shops at Philipsburg Manor and Washington Irving’s Sunnyside will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through December 22. Holiday shoppers are invited to browse local wares and support Historic Hudson Valley’s educational programs while checking off their entire gift list. Stocked with Hudson Valley-inspired and holiday-themed merchandise–including artisan foods, books about the region, exclusive candles, and handcrafted jewelry–the shelves are full of unique items for everyone that can’t be found anywhere else.

All tickets for the following events are available at hudsonvalley.org

Details: Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Performances take place at the Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on December 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 2:30, 3:45, 5pm.

Capacity is limited for Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900. Ticket prices are $47 for adults and $42 for children under 18. Historic Hudson Valley recommends the event for ages 10 and up. Members of Historic Hudson Valley receive a 15% per ticket discount.

Details: Winter Tours of Philipsburg Manor

In 1750, Philipsburg Manor was home to 23 enslaved individuals known to have lived and labored there. It is the country’s first living history museum to focus on the history of northern slavery.

The site will be open for guided tours and the museum shop will be open Saturday-Sunday, December 7-December 22. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and young adults, and $13 for children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley Members. Admission is by timed ticket only.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Details: Winter Tours of Union Church of Pocantico Hills

Union Church was organized as a non-denominational Protestant church in 1915, with John D. Rockefeller among the founders. Over the years, the Rockefeller family commissioned stained-glasses windows by European masters Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall to adorn the unassuming country church.

The site will be open for guided tours Saturday-Sunday, December 7-December 22. Tickets are $10. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley Members. Admission is by timed ticket only.

Union Church of Pocantico Hills is at 555 Bedford Road, Tarrytown.

Details: Winter Tours of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

America’s “Founding Father of Literature” and inventor of many Christmas traditions created this romantic, picturesque estate nestled along the Hudson riverbank. The house and the furnishings, many of which are original to Irving, have been restored to their 1850s character.

The site will be open for guided tours and the museum shop will be open Saturday-Sunday December 7-22. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and young adults, and $13 for children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley members. Admission is by timed ticket only.

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside is at 3 W Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, one mile south of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

About Historic Hudson Valley

Historic Hudson Valley, Westchester County’s largest cultural organization, educates and entertains more than hundreds of thousands of visitors a year through school programs, tours of five National Historic Landmarks, and large-scale events like The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.

From its lower Hudson Valley base of operations, the organization focuses on delivering quality educational and entertaining experiences, striking a balance between tradition and vision, from preserving the past, to contextualizing it for 21st-century audiences,

Historic Hudson Valley operates tours and public programming at Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate, Philipsburg Manor, Union Church of Pocantico Hills, Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, and Van Cortlandt Manor. These sites help us make meaning for visitors in a variety of settings, including traditional house and landscape tours, formal educational programs for school children, popular on-site special events, and digital media.

News and photo courtesy of Historic Hudson Valley