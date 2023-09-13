Celebrate Fall with Top-Rated Halloween Experiences: Two Activations of The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze® and a Full Roster of Legend of Sleepy Hollow-Themed Events

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Two Locations Plus Brand New Event: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country to Feature Master Illusionists

Hudson Valley: Blaze returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 19th year. Long Island: Blaze presented by Catholic Health will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the fourth year.

This year, too: On the grounds of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Tarrytown, visitors can enjoy two special celebrations of the author’s most famous work: Home of the ‘Legend,’ during the day and dramatic evening performances of Irving’s ‘Legend.’ A brand-new event will come to Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow this season, The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic, where visitors will be astounded by master illusionists communicating with legends thought long departed.

Both Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® experiences are bigger and better than ever and feature thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. Blaze: Hudson Valley will run for 54 nights from September 15 through November 19. Blaze: Long Island will run for 30 nights from September 22 through November 5. New displays at Blaze: Hudson Valley include the country’s first-ever pumpkin Ferris wheel, a circus sideshow, and a jack o’lantern tribute to the Day of the Dead. At Blaze: Long Island, visitors will go under the sea with a giant pumpkin-octopus, meet the mythical Montauk mermaid, and get to know our friendly Pumpkin Pals. Both locations feature immersive experiences, an all-original soundtrack, theatrical lighting, and special effects.

Sleepy Hollow will get a little bit spookier with a new event at Philipsburg Manor, The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic, featuring Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace, both professional magicians. These master illusionists will take visitors on a supernatural journey, conjuring the spirits of Sleepy Hollow lore, including Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman, for a night of mystery and fun. The event takes place in the Dutch barn on the 18th-century property.

More Halloween fun can be found at the estate of Washington Irving, America’s founding father of literature. Historic Hudson Valley is bringing his classic spooky tale to life at Sunnyside, where daytime visitors can tour Irving’s home, take in an original shadow puppet film, and see a special Legend exhibit at Home of the ‘Legend.’ In the evenings, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk casts a spell with dramatic performances of Irving’s ‘Legend,’ performed outdoors under the stars. Complete with live music by Jim Keyes, this performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

A one-day event, Belinda’s Bewitching Tea Party, will treat visitors to spooky mocktails and festive snacks, along with a special opportunity to see the original doll from our collection and a brand-new toy based on the item.

Blaze: Long Island is presented by Catholic Health. Supporting sponsor is Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Blaze: Hudson Valley’s Supporting Sponsor is Servpro of Peekskill, Ossining, and Contributing Sponsors are JPMorgan Chase and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company. Tarrytown House Estate is the Hospitality Partner.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that owns and operates several National Historic Landmarks.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. All admissions are by advance purchase only. Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are September 15-17, 22-24, 27-30; October 1-31; November: 1-5, 8-12, 17-19. Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17, and are free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend for free.

Blaze: Long Island presented by Catholic Health dates are September 22-24, 29-30; October 1, 6-15, 18-22, 25-31; November: 3-5. Online tickets start at $29 for adults and $19 for children 3- 17, and are free for children 2 and under.

The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic dates are September 29- October 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29. Online tickets start at $65 and Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount.

Irving’s ‘Legend’ dates are September 29-October 1, 6-9, 13-15, 20-22, 27-31. Online tickets start at $35 for adults and $30 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Home of the ‘Legend’ dates are September 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; October 1; 6-9; 13-15; 20-22; 27-31 and November 3-5. Online tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and children 3-17, and are free for those 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Belinda’s Bewitching Tea Party is on September 16. Online tickets start at $35. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount.

Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze: Hudson Valley features illuminated, individually hand-carved jack o’ lanterns in elaborate displays which are professionally lit throughout the landscape of Van Cortlandt Manor in various themed areas. Favorite installations, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Pumpkin Planetarium, are joined this year by new creations like a pumpkin Ferris wheel and a circus sideshow.

Creative Director Michael Natiello leads a small team of Historic Hudson Valley staff and local artists who carve. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Shop offers a selection of Blaze-specific merchandise including T-shirts and hats. Snacks and drinks, including beer from Captain Lawrence, will be available to purchase.

Van Cortlandt Manor is at 525 South Riverside Avenue, just off Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze: Long Island presented by Catholic Health features illuminated, individually hand-carved jack o’ lanterns in elaborate displays professionally lit throughout the landscape of Old Bethpage Village Restoration – a historic site owned and operated by Nassau County – in various themed areas.

Favorite installations appear along with site-specific displays including a sea monster and sea creatures, as well as a lighthouse, an homage to the location’s proximity to the ocean.

Creative Director Michael Natiello leads a small team of local artists who carve all the jack o’lanterns. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Shop offers a selection of Blaze-specific merchandise including T-shirts and hats. Snacks and drinks, including local wine and beer, will be available to purchase.

Old Bethpage Village Restoration is at 1303 Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage. More information about both Blaze activations is available at pumpkinblaze.org.

The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic Featuring Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace, this event features these master illusionists communicating with the spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country, such as Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman, delighting and thrilling audiences. The event takes place in the evenings in the Dutch barn at Philipsburg Manor, in the heart of Sleepy Hollow. Snacks and drinks, including local wine and beer, will be available to purchase.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow.

All Information Presented in Partnership with Historic Hudson Valley