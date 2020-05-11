Byram Hills Authentic Science Research Program First Time Virtual Symposium is June 3

Editor’s Note: Meeting current day challenges head on, a virtual presentation is planned that will offer the Byram Hills community or anyone interested in a chance to discover and enjoy the work of 102 BHHS students’ who have engaged in ‘Authentic Science Research.’ The presentation is themed ‘Forces of Nature’ so do SAVE THE DATE, June 3rd, to help support this popular annual event.

Each year, the Byram Hills School District hosts a symposium in which students have the opportunity to present their work to the community. Despite current challenging circumstances, the program will be hosting its very first virtual symposium! Event details:

What: Byram Hills High School in Armonk, NY, will be hosting the 31st Annual Dr. Robert Pavlica Authentic Science Research Symposium. The Authentic Science Research Program is a three-year course that encourages students to pursue excellence in areas of original research. In times like these, the producers of this event explain that “it is imperative that we celebrate our future generation of scientists and promote scientific literacy in our community.”



The program will begin with a livestream event featuring remarks from BHHS principal Mr. Christopher Walsh, and senior speaker Owen Skriloff, as well as ceremonies for senior graduation and program-wide awards. The livestream portion will conclude with an explanation of the symposium website’s “Virtual Presentation Hall.”

Within this hall, you will find Virtual Rooms with recorded presentations of Senior PowerPoints, as well as Sophomore and Junior posters. The producers invite you to watch the district’s livestream event “and then visit the Presentation Hall to learn more about the amazing work of our 102 dedicated student researchers.”

When: June 3rd, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Where: Byram Hills Authentic Science Research Symposium Website https://www.byramhills.org/academics/academic-departments/science/science-research