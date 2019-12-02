Best Reasons to Support Chappaqua’s Rotary Club

Courtesy of the Rotary of Chappaqua

1. Community Day

2. Pancake Breakfast

3. Blood Drives

4. “Ringing in the New Year” Celebration

5. High School Scholarships

6. Community Service Award

7. Members of all ages and backgrounds who believe in “Service Above Self”

8. Host to over 30 informative guest speakers a year from within the community and beyond

9. Contributions to charities and community members including SHARE, Fuller Center for Housing, Larson Brain Tumor Foundation, SPCA, Support Connection, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Wagon Road Camp, Evan’s Team, GraceNotes, Alex’s Team, and many more

10. Part of Rotary International, a global network of over 1.2 million people of action including neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers working to better our world

Please visit ‘Chappaqua Rotary Club’ on Facebook