Armonk Chamber’s Third Thursday Circus, and more!

Back with its last hurrah of the summer, the Armonk Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its August 16th “Third Thursday” event in Downtown Armonk from 5-8:30pm, with Westchester Circus Arts as the special guest. There will be spectacular, sky-high aerial performances throughout the evening, plus high-wire acts, jugglers and more. Visitors will be able to channel their inner acrobat with hand-on activities. Local businesses will be offering face painting and refreshments, as well as more children’s activities in Armonk Square. Armonk restaurants and eateries will be in on the festivities, offering specials throughout the evening.

As always, the event will feature two live bands: Bedford’s School of Rock (5-6:30pm) and Vinyl Countdown (6:30-8:30pm).

Next up on the Chamber’s agenda is the 2018 Cider and Donut Festival on Sunday, September 23rd, featuring the 5k Run for Love and Byram Hills Pre-School Association Carnival. Children’s races start at 9:15 (donut dash), followed at 9:25 by the McIntosh Mile and then at 9:45 by the 5k run/walk. The festival begins at 10am and continues until 2pm with carnival rides, face painting, craft activities, pie eating contest, donut fishing and more. Of course, Beascakes Bakery will be there serving up hot, fresh donuts, and we will have farm-fresh apple cider as well. Local businesses will provide more food, including the Granola Bar Truck, Fortina Pizza Truck, Tauk kitchen with burgers, hot dogs and cotton candy. Classic rock music will feature the fabulous Vinyl Countdown band.

​ Visit armonkchamberofcommerce.com for race registration and more details.