Annual Science Research Symposium at Byram Hills High: June 2, 7 p.m.

Byram Hills High School in Armonk, NY, will be hosting the 32nd Annual Dr. Robert Pavlica Authentic Science Research Symposium on June 2nd, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Authentic Science Research Program is a three-year course that encourages students to pursue excellence in areas of original research. “Especially in times like these, it is imperative that we celebrate our future generation of scientists and promote scientific literacy in our community,” noted the Byram Hills announcement.

The symposium will begin with a montage and a livestream event featuring remarks from Program director Ms. Stephanie Greenwald, principal, Mr. Christopher Walsh, and senior speaker Chloe Weissman, as well as ceremonies for senior graduation and program-wide awards. The livestream portion will conclude with an explanation of the symposium website’s “Virtual Presentation Hall.” Within this hall, you will find Virtual Rooms with recorded presentations of Senior PowerPoints, as well as Sophomore and Junior posters. All are invited to watch this livestream event and then visit the Presentation Hall to learn more about the 101 dedicated student researchers and their amazing work. Byram Hills Authentic Science Research Symposium Website