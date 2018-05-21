An Independence Day Fair at John Jay Homestead

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 (rain or shine)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free admission to grounds and Declaration reading; fees for activities
John Jay Homestead, 400 Jay Street, Katonah, NY
The celebratory, family-friendly Independence Day Fair honors America’s founding and has Declaration of Independence readings, petting zoo, stilt walker, log cutting, 18th Century Equestrian Demonstration, pony rides, crafts, face painting, historic house tours, hayrides, live music, discovery centers, fishing, pet adoption, student art show, and food from the grill and more. Visit: www.bedfordarmonkrotary.org