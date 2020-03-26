Pizzas and a Thank You to White Plains Hospital-from Bill and Hillary Clinton

Evening of March 25, 2020: White Plains Hospital physicians, nurses, nurse technicians and staff received a special message of support from Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Clintons, residents of Chappaqua, sent a generous delivery of pizza from a local Westchester business to feed the frontline workers caring for members of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the pizza came a message – “Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton.” White Plains Hospital runs the busiest emergency department in Westchester County, a region that’s been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News and pic courtesy of White Plains Hospital