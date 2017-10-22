Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

A ‘Feed Me Fresh’ Success Story

by

Feed Me Fresh Architects (L-R): Kelly Sullivan, Helen Bock, Patty Black and Dawn Meyerski hosting.

BY GRACE BENNETT

In the warm and bucolic setting of gorgeous Ivanna Farms, a spectacular evening unfolded on a Saturday night in mid-September with so much support earmarked to the Mount Kisco Child Care Center (MKCCC), their efforts to provide quality child care and to make child care affordable to as many working parents as possible. At MKCCC’s 13th annual ‘Feed Me Fresh’ gala fundraiser, guests mingled early in the ‘lower tent,’ enjoyed wonderful music by The Shaves and Chappaqua’s own Jon Cobert, and later a culinary feast featuring samplings from multiple area restaurants and eateries in the ‘upper tent,’ a live auction, and of course a celebration of MKCCC’s 2017 honorees.

These two young volunteers served up delicious pesto samplers made with fresh cilantro from the MKCCC garden.
Feed Me Fresh 2017 Honorees Eric Hadar (long-time supporter and host with honorary co-chairs Margery Hadar and Karen Newman), Fran Osborne (MKCCC board member and honorary co-chairs Toni Kelly and Betsy Towl) and ‘Team Amy’ and honorary co-chairs Madeline Crabtree and John Crabtree.

Kelly Sullivan, chair of Feed Me Fresh, noted the generous time volunteers give to the event both in terms of planning and decorating, “to throw the nicest party of the year.” Board member and child care expert Barbara Klein related that her grandchild is now being cared for at MKCCC. “Having run the Chappaqua Children’s Workshop for many years where I worked with older children, this is my first experience observing an infant in child care. I was very impressed with the care and commitment. It’s a setting with very special people doing an amazing job. I firmly believe our family picked the perfect spot.”

Attendees Colleen and Ron Pascione of Millwood proudly stated that they had three children cared for at MKCCC and the oldest now volunteers there too. Chappaqua’s Claire Frieder said she supports the event because of the invaluable ‘peace of mind’ available to working parents “and especially those who can’t afford the regular costs of child care.”

‘Feed Me Fresh’ raised dollars ‘to help provide access to quality child care for working families’ at the Mount Kisco Child Care Center. To follow updates about the event too, or to donate, visit mkccc.org.

