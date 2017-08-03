Westchester Circus Arts: Aerial Performances and More for Last Third Thursday

Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

On August 17th, the Armonk Chamber of Commerce will host its last Third Thursday of the season in downtown Armonk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Westchester Circus Arts is the main event, bringing exciting, free hands-on workshops and performances. Watch mini aerial performances at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 & 7:30 p.m., with interactive workshops in between. Children can learn how to walk on the tight wire, juggle, spin plates and rings, hula hoops, walk on stilts and more!

Enjoy live music with School of Rock from 5-6:30 and with Vinyl Countdown from 6:30-8:30.

A host of additional merchant specials, activities and promotions will be posted on armonkchamberofcommerce.com beginning the week of August 7th.

 

