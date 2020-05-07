14 Reasons Why Moms from ‘It’s Ma Business’ Can’t Wait to Leave Home

The Moms of It’s Ma Business are looking forward to leaving their homes. Here are a few reasons:

14) Stop doing dishes (Cindy Greenstein, The Points Mom)

13) So that I can give a big hug to all the people that I’ve missed!! (Lisa Sklar, Joy of Stylin’)

12) Really miss actually going into stores to choose my own items! (Sue Bolen of Sue Bolen Publicity, LLC)

11) Looking forward to getting dressed! (Beth Greenberg, BG Designs Wardrobe Consulting)

10) So I can see my patients outside the hours of my child’s sleep schedule (Rebecca A. Harmon, Psy.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist)

09) I CANNOT WAIT to hug, laugh and celebrate in person with friends and family (Lisa Katz, Law Offices of Lisa S. Katz PLLC).

08) Visiting with and hugging my mom! (Karen Roth, Apogee Wealth Advisors)

07) Looking forward to gathering a large crowd around my table to toast to our good health! And to being able to travel again. (Jackie Polikoff, Courtyard Travel)

06) I have become a short order cook, a laundromat and a barber all before 9 a.m.!!! I miss being a Moober driver! (Kathryn Weinberger, Beauty Releaf)

05) To my kids being able to socialize and get back to their normal schedules. (Jodi Baretz, LCSW, Mindful Mindset Coach and Therapist)

04) I’m excited to get the chance to walk through town, do my errands and run into old friends that I haven’t been able to see for such a long time! (Debbie Lieberman, Let’s Sort It Out By Deb)

03) Stop cleaning up in my kitchen 10 times a day! (Karen Graham, Discover Peach)

02) Wishing my kids could stop missing important milestones and enjoy being kids again (Marlo Klein, MBK Interiors/MBK Dorm)

01) Watch my kids play sports with their friends. (Dana E. Berk, SAMCRO Design)

From our families to yours, we wish you and yours safety and well-being. Happy Mother’s Day! Visit all the moms of It’s Ma Business on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Its-Ma-Business-515394522192063