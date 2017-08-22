100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in New York State with a “Party in Greeley’s Garden”

2017 marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York State. New York State awarded this right to women three years before the 19th Amendment expanded it nationwide.

In honor of this significant anniversary, the New Castle Historical Society (located in downtown Chappaqua) is hosting “A Party in Greeley’s Garden: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in NYS,” on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm, at the Horace Greeley House Museum.

All proceeds from the event support the NCHS; and a portion of these funds will be used toward the creation of a special exhibition exploring the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the life of Carrie Chapman Catt, a leading suffragist and a former New Castle resident. The exhibition will open in this fall.

“Carrie Chapman Catt, along with her many suffragist contemporaries, will forever be remembered for their steadfast struggle to empower women by solidifying their right to vote. These women, many of whom were extremely active in Westchester County and throughout New York State, exemplify to the fullest what it means to embody strength, courage, and tenacity. Catt’s legacy of determination and independence will inspire girls and boys, and women and men, for generations to come,” said Cassie Ward, Executive Director of the New Castle Historical Society.

“It is important that we recognize, remember, and discuss influential historical figures like Carrie Chapman Catt; for it is in the exploration and understanding of their lives and legacies, that we often find inspiration and guidance for our own, modern lives. The NCHS’s upcoming Garden Party celebration and exhibition provide us with the perfect opportunity to remember, recognize, and discuss these leaders.”

The Women’s Suffrage Garden Party celebration will include 20th century suffrage-related music, wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. At the party, guests will enjoy the historic outdoor space just as the Greeley Family did over 160 years ago. Guests are encouraged to dress like their favorite suffragist, or to dress as the suffragists did, entirely in white.

To buy tickets or to become a sponsor, please visit newcastlehs.org, call (914) 238-4666, or email Cassie Ward at director@newcastlehs.org. Sponsored by: The Inside Press (Media Sponsor), Nicolaysen Agency, Inc., and Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The New Castle Historical Society is a non-profit organization that discovers, collects, preserves, and communicates the history of the Town of New Castle.

P.O. Box 55 | 100 King Street | Chappaqua, NY 10514 | (914) 238-4666 | newcastlehs.org