World Cup Gymnast Scores a Perfect 10

CHAPPAQUA, New York–World Cup Gymnastics girls team kicked off the meet season at home during the Josh Ward Invitational state qualifying meet which was renamed this year in honor of one of their young coaches who passed away after a short battle with cancer.

The World Cup gymnasts honored their coach by putting out some outstanding performances. The highlight of the entire competition came from one of World Cup’s younger competitors, eight year old Emma Namba from Pelham, NY. Namba scored World Cup’s first ever 10.0 on the Balance Beam! To score a 10.0 is an extremely rare feat and speaks to how hard Emma has been practicing in the gym to achieve perfection! Namba dominated the middle Level 3 competition by earning 1st place medals in each event including a 9.9 on Vault, a 9.7 on Bars, a 9.7 on Floor and secured the all-around first place title with a 39.3. The Level 3 Team took home the first place trophy.

Other highlights of the meet included a sweep of the top all-around spots by World Cup gymnasts on the older Level 3 Team. Lauren Chase of Pleasantville lead the pack with a 37.45 and placed 1st on Bars with a 9.25, 2nd on Vault with a 9.5 and 3rd on Beam with a 9.5. Armonk native, Alexa Goldberg finished 2nd place all-around with a 36.95 and took home the first place medal on Vault with a 9.65 and 2nd place on Bars and Floor with a 9.15 and 9.35 respectively. Olivia Selkin who hails from Greenwich, CT finished 3rd place all-around with a 36.75 and took home two 3rd place medals for Bars with a 9.05 and Floor with a 9.3. Gabriela Olego of Mt. Kisco, who competes in the younger Level 3 division, finished 3rd in the all-around with a 37.75 and took home a 1st place medal in Floor with a 9.5 and two 3rd place medals on Bar and Beam with a 9.3 and 9.6 respectively.

The younger Level 4 girls also swept the top spots during the competition. Mt. Kisco native, Amanda Olego was the all-around champion with a score of 37.075. She also won 1st place on Bars with a 9.325, on Beam with a 9.250 and on Floor with a 9.8 and took 2nd place for Vault with an 8.7. Teammate Grace McClullough from Pleasantville was 2nd place all-around with a score of 35.95 and placed 2nd on Bars with a 9.250. Mt. Kisco native Sasha Goldman secured the 3rd place all-around medal with a 35.6. The older Level 4 gymnasts Annika Murphy from Croton on Hudson took home the silver all-around medal with a score of 35.575 and earned a 2nd place medal on Bars with a 9.150 and on Beam with a 8.975 and a 3rd place medal on Vault with a 8.45. Here teammate and Scarsdale native, Gordana Zimberg took home the bronze all-around with a 34.775 and placed 1st on Beam with a 9.15 and 2nd on Floor with a 9.25. Senika Manchanda of Tarrytown, who competed as a middle level 4, took home the 3rd place, all-around medal with a 36.85 and 2nd place medals on Bars with a 9.575 and Beam with a 9.325. The Level 4 team went home with the 2nd place trophy!

The younger level 5 all-around champion was Scarsdale native, Sofia Gisbert who earned a 36.250 and earned 1st place on Bars with an 8.85, on Beam with a 9.0 and a 2nd place medal on Floor with a 9.45. Her teammate Eliana Chorost of Rye was the 2nd place, all-around champion with a score of 35.30. Chorost also earned 2nd place on Vault with a 9.05 and 2nd place on Beam with an 8.85. Older Level 5 gymnasts, Denise Kotronis of Hastings on Hudson was the 2nd place, all-around winner with a score of 34.475 and earned 1st place on Bars with an 8.15 and 2nd place on Vault with an 8.775. Katonah native, Georgia Nekos was 3rd place, all-around with a score of 33.975 and won 1st place on Vault with an 8.825, 2nd place on Beam with an 8.55 and 3rd place on Bars with a 7.45. The level 5 team came home with the 2nd place trophy.

Dani Halperin, who hails from Chappaqua, was 2nd place, all-around champion in the Level 6 junior competition earning a 37.30 all-around and taking home two 2nd place medals for Bars with a 9.15 and Beam with a 9.45.

Brooke Giardina of Waccabue, a level 7 senior competitor, was the 3rd place all-around champion earning a 36.275. She also took home two 3rd place medals for Bars with a 9.3 and Beam with an 8.5. Level 7 junior, Natalie Calman of Briarcliff, took the 2nd place all-around medal with a 37.15. She also took home 1st place on Floor with a 9.825. The Level 7 team took home the 2nd place trophy.

Level 8 Senior Madison Higgins of Bedford was the all-around champion with a score of 36.35 and received two 1st place medals for Vault and Bars with scores of 9.15 and 9.45 respectively and two 2nd place medals for Beam and Floor with scores of 8.45 and 9.3 respectively.

Pleasantville native, Katherine Colella who competed as a Level 8 Senior was the 2nd place, all-around medalist earning a score of 36.275. She also was 1st on Bars with a 9.425, 2nd on Vault with a 9.05 and 3rd on Floor with a 9.6.

World Cup’s XCEL Platinum team was definitely feeling the home advantage when they outperformed other teams that had double and/or nearly triple the amount of competitors to take home the 1st Place Trophy with a score of 28. XCEL junior competitor, Julia Hansburg from Bedford won the all-around with a 36.8 and received first place on Bars with an 8.9 and Floor with a 9.5. She also placed 2nd on Vault. Senior competitors Arielle Wilson of Pleasantville and Katherine Grimes of Croton on Hudson were the 1st and 2nd place all-around champions receiving scores of 37.95 and 37.8 respectively. Wilson also placed first on Vault and Bars with a 9.8 and a 9.65 and placed 2nd of Floor with a 9.2. Grimes placed 2nd on Bars with a 9.5.

World Cup Gymnastics has been training State, Regional and National Champions for over 20 years.

