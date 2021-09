Book your Tickets Soon to Catch your Favorite Celebrated Artist Live at the Capitol Theater

The legendary Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York is celebrating its exciting reopening after a long and challenging year and a half for live events with upcoming shows including: Sheryl Crow, Billy Idol, Spoon, Elvis Costello, Foreigner, The Beach Boys & beyond.

Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as “the original rock palace,” showcased legends such as Traffic, The Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones.

Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA. In 2012, the theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer.

A venue of its own, Garcia’s showcases local artists and nationally touring acts across the musical spectrum.

Full show calendar here. Updated health and safety protocols are here.