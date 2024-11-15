Winston Churchill Society Celebrated the Birth & Legacy of Churchill while also Taking Aim at Misinformation

November 14th, Rye, NY — The Winston Churchill Society of New York hosted a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of former British Prime Minister Churchill at the Westchester Country Club in Rye. The event featured live music, bow ties and the aroma of hand rolled cigars. Katherine Carter, the Curator of Chartwell, Churchill’s private residence from 1922 until his death in 1965, was the Keynote speaker for the evening. Carter is also the author of a new book, Churchill’s Citadel: Chartwell and the Gatherings Before the Storm, a copy of which was given to each attendee.

The celebration was attended by participants of all ages, ranging from 20-year-olds to 90-year olds. Sparked by award winning performances by John Lithgow in The Crown, and Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour, Winston Churchill has experienced a recent renaissance. These roles have allowed his character and accomplishments to inspire new generations, many years after the height of his political career in the 1940s.

“There has been a lot of mis- and disinformation about Winston Churchill recently,” said New York Churchill Society President, Geoff Raicht. “But the fact is, he saved western civilization from Nazi tyranny, and we live in freedom today because of him.”

Board member Claudia Hilbert stated, “I think when people take time to read his record for themselves, they can appreciate that while he made mistakes early in his career, he was at his best when the world needed him most.”

Much like the fearlessness of the man they honor, the Winston Churchill Society of New York, a non-profit and local chapter of the International Churchill Society, has set ambitious goals.

Beginning in 2025, they intend to hold Churchill-inspired writing competitions for high school students and honor local leaders who exemplify Churchill’s values with a “Finest Hour” award.

Randolph Churchill, the great grandson of the former Prime Minister, wrote a letter thanking the New York non-profit for helping to keep Churchill’s memory alive and promoting his values. In his letter, Churchill stated, “So here we are, 150 years after Churchill’s birth and almost 60 years after his death, and his contribution to history is still revered and his words continue to inspire generations around the world.”