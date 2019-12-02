“Why We Like to Go to School at World Cup”

Courtesy of World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten
1. I like to run on the playground.
2. I like to eat lunch with my friends.
3. I like doing my job of the day (they are hired!).
4. I like playing with my friends and the toys.
5. I like to make things with play dough.
6. It’s special and magical.
7. It’s fun and I like to make the loft a pet shop.
8. I like to make my friends laugh.
9. There are no monsters in school (we loved this one!)
and, the #1 response was…
10. I love my teacher!
