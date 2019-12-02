“Why We Like to Go to School at World Cup”

Courtesy of World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten

1. I like to run on the playground.

2. I like to eat lunch with my friends.

3. I like doing my job of the day (they are hired!).

4. I like playing with my friends and the toys.

5. I like to make things with play dough.

6. It’s special and magical.

7. It’s fun and I like to make the loft a pet shop.

8. I like to make my friends laugh.

9. There are no monsters in school (we loved this one!)

and, the #1 response was…

10. I love my teacher!

