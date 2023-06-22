White Plains Hospital named 2023 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work

White Plains Hospital announced today that it is the only Hospital in New York to be named to Fortune media and Great Place To Work’s® list of Best Workplaces in New York. It is one of only 26 large companies (1,000+ employees) based in New York included on the list. White Plains Hospital was eligible for this honor following its certification as a “Great Place to Work” in 2022, a recognition it has received multiple times for meeting or exceeding national benchmarks for employee satisfaction.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and it is because of their award-winning efforts that we have created such a strong culture of dedication, teamwork and compassion,” said Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “This achievement, combined with our passion for delivering the highest quality care, speaks to the culture of excellence that we have created throughout our organization.”

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 170,000 survey responses from employees at Great Place To Work-certified companies. Hospital employees from all departments and job functions were asked to complete a survey that includes questions on leadership effectiveness, respect, fairness and employee pride in the community. White Plains Hospital scored significantly above the benchmark required to be certified as a Best Workplace.

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “In a challenging economy, these companies have demonstrated the increasing value of ensuring that employees feel valued.” Added Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, “These great companies are laser-focused on their most valuable asset: their people. The result? Higher productivity and performance, and faster rates of innovation.”

About White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The Hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. White Plains Hospital has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, Larchmont, New Rochelle, Rye Brook, Somers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.

The Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and in 2022, White Plains Hospital received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – the highest distinction offered by that federal agency. In addition, the Hospital received its third Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a distinction held by only two percent of hospitals in the country. White Plains Hospital has consistently received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades®, and in 2022 became the only Hospital in Westchester to be awarded with an A Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 9th time.

https://www.wphospital.org/

https://www.wphospital.org/about-us/accreditations-and-awards/