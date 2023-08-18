White Plains Hospital and Montefiore Bring Pediatric Specialty Care to White Plains

With a new office dedicated to specialty conditions in children, White Plains Hospital and Montefiore commit to expanding pediatric care in Westchester.

Advanced pediatric care in Westchester became more convenient with the opening of the new Montefiore Pediatric Specialty practice. Pediatric cardiologists, pediatric gastroenterologists, pediatric surgeons, a pediatric rheumatologist and a pediatric nephrologist from the renowned Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) are now seeing patients at 33 Davis Avenue in White Plains.

Unlike general pediatricians, pediatric subspecialists are the only physicians uniquely qualified to diagnose, treat, and manage infants, children and adolescents with specialized complex, chronic conditions. They also focus on the developmental and emotional needs of children and adolescents, which can be different from those of adults.

“Having access to advanced pediatric care, closer to home, is so important for families,” says Frances Bordoni, Executive Vice President for Ambulatory and Physician Services and Business Development at White Plains Hospital. “Montefiore has some of the best pediatric specialists in the country. To bring these services to Westchester eliminates barriers and heightens peace of mind for families who no longer have to scramble to get their children the care they need.”

Through its partnership with Montefiore Einstein and CHAM, which has long been recognized as one of the nation’s best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, White Plains Hospital enhances its pediatric specialty care in several critical areas with the addition of nationally recognized specialists who are leaders in their respective fields and actively engaged in clinical research to advance their respective specialties.

CHAM’s Pediatric Heart Center is a world leader in advanced cardiovascular care for patients of all ages, from newborns to adults with congenital heart diseases. Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Daphne Hsu is one of the nation’s leading experts in children’s heart failure and heart transplantation. In addition to caring for pediatric and adult patients with congenital heart disease, Dr. Hsu conducts ongoing clinical research and is a nationally recognized pediatric cardiologic thought leader.

For children with gastrointestinal conditions, liver disease, or nutritional concerns, CHAM offers one of the leading pediatric gastrointestinal (GI) programs in the nation, led by Dr. John F. Thompson. Dr. Thompson specializes in short bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, feeding disorder, and chronic abdominal pain. Dr. Thompson is also the director of the Intestinal Rehabilitation Program at CHAM. His research focuses on ways

to improve the lives and outcomes of children who have intestinal failure and short bowel syndrome.

In addition, pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Gitit Tomer leads CHAM’s Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) program, which is dedicated to providing excellent care and improving the health and quality of life of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). IBD are chronic relapsing inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases causing severe diarrhea abdominal pain and weight loss that can lead to life-threatening complications.

CHAM also offers nationally-recognized care for pediatric patients with kidney conditions. Dr. Frederick Kaskel, an internationally recognized expert in pediatric nephrology, who specializes in the treatment of kidney disorders in infants, children and adolescents and in end-stage kidney replacement therapy and transplantation, is Chief Emeritus of its Division of Pediatric Nephrology. The Ira Greifer Children’s Kidney Center includes New York state’s first dedicated pediatric dialysis facility.

“We are delighted to enhance access to our team of pediatric subspecialists, many of whom have raised their own children in Westchester. No matter the symptom, condition or question, our team is ready to care for children and families in need of sophisticated specialty care at the Davis Avenue location,” said Michael D. Cabana, MD, MPH, Physician-in-Chief, The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore and The Michael I. Cohen, MD, University Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

To make an appointment at the Montefiore Pediatric Specialty office, call 914-849-KIDS (5437).

The providers seeing patients at 33 Davis Avenue include:

Pediatric Cardiologist

Daphne Hsu, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterologists

Inessa Normatov, MDJohn Thompson, MD

Gitit Tomer, MD

Pediatric Nephrologist

Frederick J. Kaskel, MD

Pediatric Rheumatologist

Tamar Rubinstein, MD

Pediatric Surgeons

Steven H. Borenstein, MD

Alexandre N. Darani, MD

Dominique M. Jan, MD