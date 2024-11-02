What is One of Your Favorite Holiday Traditions?

BY RONNI DIAMONDSTEIN AND ILLUSTRATED BY NAAVA KATZ

Nick Bruel

“Mid October: Haul tree out of basement because we’re bored and forgot to make plans for Columbus Day weekend. Next, spend afternoon looking for decorations in a box labeled ‘Xmas,’ but it’s behind another box labeled ‘broken lamp.’ Swear to family that the lights were not this tangled when I put them in the box last April. Go to CVS to buy new lights. Buy Batmobile ornament that hangs in office because it’s too good to share with the family. Go back to CVS because I forgot to buy lights. Plug in tree. Switch to outlet that works. That’s how we do it every year. And we like it just fine.”

Nick Bruel lives in Pleasantville and is the creator of the NY Times bestselling Bad Kitty series.

Ellen Byck

“Given being born on Thanksgiving, it has always been the most special holiday for me. The tradition of making everyone’s favorite dishes, setting a beautiful table and the scent of roasting turkey creates a warm and welcoming environment. As a child, we spent Thanksgiving at my aunt’s home, and she always had a birthday cake for me with sparklers. Music and singing after dinner was a given and my dad and uncle Sam would dance across the living room which brought lots of laughs from everyone.”

Ellen Byck lives in Chappaqua and works as a medical device sales representative for Abbott.

Rita Madonna Santelia

“Christmas Eve continues to bring my family together for an evening of family time, laughter, and Nonna Rosaria’s original, fresh seafood recipes. I remember, as a child, setting the huge Christmas table in the basement of our Brownstone in the Arthur Avenue section of the Bronx. Decades later, we resume our traditions, now alternating host houses yearly to accommodate 60! Mom continues to make seafood salad, bacala, and stuffed lobster to name a few of ‘the 7 fishes.’ Since moving to Chappaqua, we never miss St. John and Mary’s children’s mass with its pageant and beautifully simulated story about the birth of Jesus.”

Rita Madonna Santelia lives in Chappaqua. She is the mom of 5 and forever a teacher. She works at Grafflin Elementary School.

Cheryl Lynch

“The house feels warm and cozy, filled with love – my family, my sons, my cats, dogs, animals, and chickens in the barn. The trees are lit, cats lying underneath. The room is filled with beautifully decorated gifts and warmth. On Christmas morning we pick leftover herbs from the garden and start cooking. My mom is setting up the cookies. Ryan’s chopping in the kitchen, Jeffrey and my husband Jeff take care of the animals. Aromas fill the air, and the Lord is in our hearts as we await the family.”

Cheryl Lynch is a long-time resident of Armonk and owner of Cherylynn Salon.

Ronni Diamondstein is a journalist, photographer, retired school librarian and the author of Jackie and the Books She Loved. She lives in Chappaqua with her dog Maggie Mae. ronnidiamondstein.com

Naava Katz is an illustrator who lives with her family in Chappaqua. naavakatz.com