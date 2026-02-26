Welcome to Spring … Now Get Outside for a Myriad of Health Benefits

The temperatures are getting warmer, the days longer and we are finally beginning to climb out of our winter caves. Spring is upon us! Just as the trees are pushing out green leaves and early spring ephemerals are exhibiting their colorful flowers, we too are offered an opportunity for vibrancy and new beginnings. What an exciting time of year to get outside. The natural world is coming alive and inspiring us to do so too.

Spring presents so many opportunities to feel and be healthy. Getting started is easy. Just open the door, step outside and take a deep breath. Spending time in nature provides a host of benefits- from reducing stress and lowering blood pressure to improving focus and mood. Being outside relaxes the brain, invites in curiosity and makes us happy.

Almost all of us feel better after time spent in nature. It’s our innate instinct. Even though our modern tech-filled world provides many distractions (most indoors), we still carry the genes of our ancestors who evolved in wild settings- relying on nature’s cycles for waking, sleeping, eating, celebrating, and survival. We are hardwired to connect with nature. Our feet want to land on the earth, and our lungs want to breathe in fresh air.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA) spending at least two hours per week in nature can have benefits for both your physical and mental health. This can be all at once or in small visits. So, as spring envelopes us, it’s time to highlight the wonderful ways spending time in nature can be good for your mind and body.

Get Reconnected

We, as modern humans, are wired to push through the daily commitments of work, life and family, which often leave us feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Our digital devices keep us constantly connected as our brains go on overload just trying to process it all. Spending time outside allows us to unwind and reconnect with ourselves and the natural world. By tapping into the cycles of nature, we reclaim balance. We slow down, we breathe, we shed the busy energy and return to our center.

The Attention Restoration Theory (ART) notes that spending time in natural settings helps us replenish our focus. Yes, ART is well-documented in scientific literature. Natural environments invite in a state of soft fascination; they give our mind the space it requires to rest and reflect. This pause provides us with the restoration we need to actually be more productive when we get back to our waiting commitments.

TRY THIS: Take 10 minutes to sit in your backyard. Allow your mind to wander and body to absorb some relaxing earth energy – let it all go. Or wake up your body by going for a walk in your neighborhood. Along the way, see if you notice a few new trees and hear one or two birds calling out. Have a conversation with a neighbor you haven’t seen since early fall. Reconnect!

Boost Your Immunity

When you spend time outside, in sun or in rain, you are getting exposure to Vitamin D, which supports immunity, bone health and improved mood. If you up your game and find yourself amongst some trees, you will also get a healthy dose of phytoncides. Phytoncides are natural chemicals released by plants, especially trees like pines, firs and spruces. They are the “essential oils” of the forest that, when inhaled, offer a number of health benefits, including an extra boost for your immune system and reduction of stress. All this good stuff can improve your mood and help you sleep better.

TRY THIS: Plan to check out some of our beautiful local trails. Go for a 30-minute walk or hike- see how it makes you feel and how it impacts the rest of your day.

Spark Some Creativity

Just being outside invites the brain to quiet down. Fascination attention- resting your gaze on the trees or sky or birds passing by – allows your mind to relax and opens space for new thoughts and ideas. While this may sound a little “woo-woo”, it’s vital for our mental health, especially as we are caught up processing so much these days. Inviting curiosity allows us to tap into our creative side – we open the door to learning and experiencing more- new ideas suddenly have space to emerge. With a more relaxed brain, you return to your life a little calmer which could ultimately lead to more inspiration and productivity.

TRY THIS: Take your coffee outside first thing in the morning for an entire week. What a beautiful way to start the day. Watch the sun come up, listen to the birds, reflect on the clouds in the sky. Notice if this helps you feel more inspired and focused as you head into the rest of your day.

Improve Your Heart Health

Spending time in nature triggers a physiological response that lowers stress levels. A simple slow walk allows the body to relax and find its natural rhythm. Blood pressure lowers, cortisol levels (the stress hormone) decrease, we feel a sense of calm and our hearts say, ‘thank you’. For more active folks, spring is the perfect time get back outside to run, bike, swim, or play tennis. Even a brisk 20-30 minutes of outdoor exercise is enough to make a lasting impact. Working out in fresh air cleanses the body while exposing it to the beneficial qualities of Vitamin D.

TRY THIS: Instead of going to the gym, move your workout outdoors one or two days a week. Try active walking, running or bike a loop around the neighborhood. Feel the difference in your body and mind.

Sleep Better

We are healthier when we sleep better, and good sleep is enhanced by plenty of fresh air and exposure to natural light. A good way to find balance is by watching the sun rise and moon set. By following these daily cycles, we tap into our circadian rhythms. This helps reset the mind and body to regulate our sleeping and waking. When our internal clock is adjusted to the natural cycles of nature, we are more in balance.

TRY THIS: Step outside for 5-10 minutes first thing in the morning or at the end of the day. Invite in the beauty of spring as you watch the sun rise or set in the sky. See if this helps you to feel more in sync and better prepared for a good night’s sleep.

Boost Your Happiness

Being in nature makes us happier. When we are outside, we feel something bigger than us, which opens our hearts and makes us want to be kinder to ourselves, others and the Earth. This idea of connectedness contributes to a sense of positivity, well-being, better social interactions and a greater understanding of meaning and purpose in life. That’s a lot towards feeling happy and good towards yourself!

TRY THIS: Get to know some of the trees in your backyard. Or plant a few flowers and plants in your garden or pots. Extra points if you plant native. In addition to beautifying your surroundings and benefitting the local ecology, getting your hands in the earth has great connecting qualities.