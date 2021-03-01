Turning ideas into action: That was the core message of UJA-Federation of New York’s 2021 Westchester Women’s Symposium on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Local female thought leaders addressed an audience of more than 200 about the passions they pursued in order to create an impact in their communities.

In the panel “Building Bridges and Fighting Hate,” Atiya Aftab and Annette Rotter, of The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, discussed their commitment to building relationships between Muslim and Jewish women. Alexandra Rosenberg and Stacey Saiontz, of the Town of New Castle Holocaust & Human Rights Committee and E.N.O.U.G.H – Educate Now On Understanding Genocide And Hate, talked about their work to educate local children and create community awareness about the Holocaust. The panel was moderated by UJA’s Hindy Poupko.

The panel “Advocating for the Vulnerable” featured Cindy Kanusher, Esq. of PACE Women’s Justice Center, Robi Schlaff, Esq. of Westchester County Office for Women, and Judy Siegel, Esq. of Pro Bono Partnership speaking on their legal and advocacy work to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and to support nonprofits that serve vulnerable populations. The panel was moderated by Beth Goldman of New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG).

UJA’s event chairs were Michele Gregson, Giselle Weissman, and Nicky Ziman.

