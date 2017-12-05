Tovi Farber Designs & Trunk Show Delight Holiday Shoppers at ICD

By Stacey Pfeffer

ICD Contemporary Jewelry located in downtown Chappaqua hosted a trunk show featuring exquisite jewelry from celebrated designer Tovi Farber last weekend. Farber who hails from Israel creates jewelry utilizing gold and colorful semi-precious stones that celebrates every woman’s original, individual style.

Farber fans love the organic appeal of her jewelry and her unique sense of style with a keen eye for aesthetics. She embraces the interplay between structures, contrasts and intensities so every piece is distinctly styled and timeless.

Widespread Appeal for Farber’s Creations

Varda Singer, the owner of ICD Contemporary Jewelry which is the only retailer selling Tovi Farber designs in the Northeast, was thrilled to see how Farber’s holiday collection appealed to customers across a wide spectrum from millennials in their early 30s to baby boomers.

“Once the customers saw her collection they fell instantly in love with it. We didn’t have to sell it. Her beautiful designs sold themselves.” Singer also believes that Farber’s down-to-earth personality and willingness to listen to a customer’s needs helped make it a successful trunk show with record sales.

ICD Contemporary Jewelry is well known throughout the region for their unique redesigns using customer’s seldom worn jewelry that can be updated into bespoke pieces. Farber is a master at redesign and her sharp sense of style resulted in many custom orders at the trunk show. Holiday shoppers who were unable to attend the trunk show can still view Farber’s collection at ICD Contemporary Jewelry, which has extended hours throughout the holiday season.

“It’s not too late for customers to come in and place an order or create a customized piece,” commented Singer who has a long-standing relationship with Farber. Her collection will also be on view on Friday, December 8 during ICD Contemporary Jewelry’s annual holiday celebration at 6 p.m. with 10% of all purchases benefitting the Making Headway Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to the care and comfort of children with brain or spinal cord tumors while funding medical research geared to better treatments and a cure. Gourmet treats and champagne will be served.

ICD Jewelry is located at 75 South Greeley Avenue. For more information on Farber’s collection or to RSVP for the event contact 914-238-3646.