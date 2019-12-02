Top Tools to Have in the Kitchen When You’re Cooking with Kids

Courtesy of Fiddleheads Cooking Studio

1. Mezzaluna: instead of a knife, to chop apples, bananas, zucchini or onion

2. Scissors: to chop herbs or any leafy greens

3. Immersion blender: smaller and less noisy than the big one

4. Basting brushes: to paint anything from the tops of baked goods with egg wash or potatoes with olive oil

5. Mortar and pestle: because it so much fun to crush garlic or nuts with

6. Non-slip mixing bowls

7. Non-slip cutting boards

8. Step stool

9. A fun food-related book: it’s easier to wait those eight minutes for the cookies to bake when you’re reading!

10. Note pad with colored pencils to take notes and make illustrations of the ingredients

