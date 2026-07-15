Tick Season Is Here: How to Protect Yourself from Lyme Disease

Tick season is ramping up across Westchester and the Hudson Valley, where Lyme disease remains a persistent concern. Experts say this year’s mild weather and active tick populations are a reminder to take precautions before spending time outdoors – even in your own backyard. Dr. Laura Rivera Pizzoli, infectious disease physician at Scarsdale Medical Group, shares what you need to know.

When is Tick Season?

Black-legged ticks–also known as deer ticks–can be active any time temperatures are above freezing. That said, the highest risk is from spring through fall, roughly April through November, when ticks are most active and people are spending more time outdoors.

How to Protect Yourself

The Infectious Disease Society of America recommends:

wearing long sleeves and pants

tucking pants into socks

using EPA-approved repellents (DEET, picaridin)

treating clothing with permethrin

After spending time outdoors, conduct thorough tick checks on family members in areas like the underarm, nape of neck, ears, navel, groin, and back of the knee. If your pets go outdoors, remember to check them as well.

Bathing or showering within 2 hours of outdoor activity and drying clothes on high heat for at least 10 minutes can also be helpful. Early tick removal within 24 to 48 hours may prevent disease transmission entirely.

What To Do if You’re Bitten by a Lyme-Carrying Tick

In most cases, a tick must be attached for at least 36 to 48 hours to transmit Lyme disease. Early symptoms usually appear within 3 to 30 days and may include:

a slowly expanding “bull’s-eye” rash

fever

headache

fatigue

muscle or joint aches

If left untreated, symptoms can worsen over weeks and may lead to complications such as arthritis, nervous system involvement, or heart rhythm problems. If you have been bitten by a tick and are concerned you may have been infected, contact your physician, as antibiotics may be recommended. Treatment of Lyme disease is tailored to symptom onset and duration.

Dr. Laura Rivera Pizzoli is a board-certified Infectious Disease physician at Scarsdale Medical Group. To schedule an appointment, call 914.723.8100.

This story originally appeared on Health Matters, a White Plains Hospital publication.