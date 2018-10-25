Three Best Picks for Local Turkey Trots

According to the Calorie Control Council, Americans can consume as much as 4,500 calories for Thanksgiving dinner. If you are feeling rather portly after eating your fair share of stuffing and sweet potatoes, lace up your running shoes and participate in one of these Westchester-based Turkey Trots to ward off the holiday weight gain.

52nd Annual Mamaroneck Turkey Trot and Gobbler Race

Sunday, November 18

Harbor Island Park

www.active.com

If you hate running hills or are newbie, be sure to check out this race dubbed the flattest certified course in Westchester. The race includes a one-mile run for kids 12 and under. Adults can partake in a 5K and every participant gets a turkey medal. Best of all, you get bragging rights for completing the race prior to the holiday as all of your friends and relatives complain about holiday weight gain during the Thanksgiving meal.

New Rochelle Turkey Trot

November 22, 2018

New Rochelle City Hall

www.newroturkeytrot.com

This race is the perfect 5K if you want to run with your pup or have ‘wee ones stuck in a jogging stroller. The family-friendly event features a free 200-meter tot trot for kids under five, a kids mile for children ten and under and then a 5K run or walk for adults. Students under the age of 18 receive a discount. A live DJ, face painting for the kids and local fare is available after the race. Plus there are several award categories including first dog finisher and first finisher pushing a stroller.

14th Annual Bedford Turkey Trot

Saturday, November 24

Course begins at Bedford Elementary School

www.bedfordturkeytrot.org

If you prefer a picturesque run, this race is the one for you in the quaint historic village of Bedford. You’ll pass some sprawling horse farms and take in some lovely vistas while running a challenging course. This race is not for the faint of heart but after running it, you’ll feel exhilarated and possibly exhausted. They usually cap the number of runners at 475 so be sure to register early online as there is no on-site registration.