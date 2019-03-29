The Laramie Project Comes to Chappaqua April 5 & 6!

Lighthouse Youth Theater Teens to Perform at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on 4/5 a and 4/6

Come see some of Westchester’s (Including many from New Castle) most talented teenagers tackle one of the best dramatic plays of the of the century! Lighthouse Youth Theatre’s Award Winning Teen Drama has done it again! They are using theatre to raise awareness on rights issues to inspire the next generation.

The Laramie Project is a documentary-styled play that analyzes the death of Matthew Shepard, an openly gay college student who was brutally murdered because of his sexual identity. The play was created by playwright/director Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project

“A thought-provoking, highly recommended production that packs a wallop as well as a message of tolerance and rejection of senseless hate.” -Cary Ginell

For info and tickets, visit www.LYTshows.org

News of this production provided via E-letter of Town of New Castle E-newsletter.