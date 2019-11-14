The Inside Scoop on Discovering Chappaqua

After living in Chappaqua for 23 years, it’s hard to imagine calling anywhere else home. Between raising my two wonderful kids here and running (since 2003) the Inside Press, a print and online publishing company – its flagship pub, Inside Chappaqua & Millwood regularly highlights the fun and fabulous options here – I can honestly tell you that I’m filled with joy and gratitude every single day. I am also always ‘discovering’ something new here, too, whether it is the opening of an exciting new arts venue like the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, a new hiking trail or new shopping or dining option. It is with these sentiments that I’m pleased to present to you the Discover New Castle guide. I hope it will prove useful and handy to long-time residents and also to any visitor considering calling New Castle home too. The guide has been produced in collaboration with Town Hall and all its articles can be found on a Town Hall website called Discover Chappaqua. Discoverchappaqua.com intends to continue to support, advocate for and promote our beautiful town, and I applaud those efforts.