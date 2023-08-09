The High Holidays at the Pleasantville Community Synagogue with World-Renowned Musician Oren Neiman

The Pleasantville Community Synagogue is thrilled to announce that guitarist and composer Oren Neiman will participate in PCS’s Kol Nidre/Erev Yom Kippur and morning Yom Kippur services. If you are interested in guest tickets for PCS’s High Holiday services – led by the synagogue’s dynamic and musical husband/wife team of Rabbi Shoshana Leis and Rabbi Ben Newman – please contact Executive Director Marcy Gray, mgray@shalompcs.com; 914-769-2672; www.shalompcs.com.

Oren Neiman’s compositions combine a jazz sensibility with Middle Eastern rhythms and melody. Oren, who was born in Israel, has been based in New York for the last 20 years. He has released three albums, and composes and arranges music for various projects with collaborators such as the bands Isra-Alien and Sha’ar, playwright Robin Goldfin, singer Zhenya Lopatnik and others. He performs in New York, has toured nationally and internationally, and was the guitar/mandolin chair in the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene’s award-winning production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey. Oren’s most recent project is his new trio album Serenity Now, released in July 2023.

