The Chappaqua Orchestra: “High Quality Musical Experience”

Since 1959, the Chappaqua Orchestra has promoted live classical music in the Hudson Valley region by presenting a high-quality musical experience for diverse audiences through community outreach, educational and creative programming. The Chappaqua Orchestra is proud to note its:

Together in Music concert which features children from the Special Needs community performing along with the orchestra

Nationally recognized concerto competition, highlighted on The Violin Channel, as one of the premier competitions in the nation.

Grace Notes prison concert program, bringing music and cultural enrichment to NY prison populations.

The Chappaqua Orchestra brings high quality orchestral and chamber music performances that reach audiences of all types. chappaquaorchestra.org.

Courtesy of the Chappaqua Orchestra.