The Chabad Center Invites You to a Community Passover Seder that Feels Like Family

Come Experience the Festival of Freedom

The Chabad Center serving Armonk, Chappaqua and Pleasantville, invites you to join the annual Community Passover Seder.

Two Chabad led Seders are being held on Monday and Tuesday evening, April 22nd and April 23, where Chabad’s Rabbi Butman says you can expect to experience the liberation and freedom of Passover and a delicious Seder in a beautiful setting and atmosphere. The Seders will take place at The American Legion Hall at 35 Bedford Road in Armonk, NY.

The Seder will be easy to follow and many parts will be said in English, Rabbit Butman said, and will not go for too long. “Together we will explore and discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a Seder in a family-like atmosphere, complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, Fine Wine, and a wonderful dinner with unique traditional customs.”

What is Pesach?

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated in the early spring, from the 15th through the 22nd of the Hebrew month of Nissan. Passover (Pesach) commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.

If you have any questions or to reserve your seats, write to: chabadacp@gmail.com