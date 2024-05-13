The Brubeck Collection, a Premiere Jazz Archive, Launches at Wilton Library

One of the world’s premier jazz archives, The Brubeck Collection at Wilton Library (Wilton, CT), announced the launch of its enhanced and interactive digital archive, making the 22,000+ item collection catalog easily searchable and browsable online for the first time to everyone worldwide. This new digital archive also includes more than a thousand digitized photos, recordings, scores, and documents.

This robust collection, established by Dave Brubeck and his wife, Iola, features unreleased music, interactive tour maps, photos, correspondence, concert programs, posters, and song timelines, from the biggest–selling jazz single of all time “Take Five” – which Dave Brubeck Quartet member Paul Desmond composed 65 years ago – to Brubeck’s achievements in the classical world with his prolific compositions which include oratorios, orchestral works, choral pieces, quartets, ballets, and chamber works. Made available on International Jazz Day, this rich resource shares Brubeck’s legacy with musicians, students, researchers, jazz aficionados, and anyone curious about the artist’s broad cultural impact and many dimensions: from his music and family life to his involvement in the 1950s and 60s Civil Rights Movement and beyond. Jazz collections of a comparable scope include Duke Ellington’s at the Smithsonian, Ella Fitzgerald’s at the Library of Congress, and Benny Goodman’s at Yale University.

Explore The Brubeck Collection Here