The Back to School ‘Picture’ in Chappaqua Schools*

September and the start of school is right around the corner. As we approach the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, we look back on an unprecedented year during the COVID-19 pandemic with a renewed hope for the future. One thing we know for certain: this year’s back to school will look somewhat different than last. The majority of parents, students and teachers alike are thankful for a return to normalcy, in-person instruction, full classrooms and far fewer Zoom meets.

In the spirit of hopefulness and optimism, but with requisite caution as the pandemic is not over, the Chappaqua Central School District is readying itself for a full return to academics, sports, extracurricular activities and the like this year. I spoke with superintendent Dr. Christine Ackerman to get a glimpse into the coming year as well as a look into how the district handled last year’s atypical school year. Ackerman has served as Chappaqua’s superintendent since July 2017. Prior to that, she served as superintendent of the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District in Orange County for three years.

As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease and vaccinations increase, what is Chappaqua’s current plan for back to school in September?

“The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) releases guidelines and the new guidelines haven’t been released yet. We plan to open in September as if operating within a normal school year. We were able to finish last year with all students on campus – we had a live stream option as well. We plan on opening campus for all students to return in traditional classrooms, K-12.

I personally feel students learn best when they’re with us at school. As we progressed in the (2020-21) year, remote access dramatically decreased, and many students returned to on-campus. Very few children in June were accessing remote instruction. Based on our COVID-19 numbers and the decision by the Department of Health, that’s likely the direction the state will be following. We will only allow students and staff placed in quarantine by the Health Department due to COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis to access our classes remotely.”

How might the district encourage vaccinations for eligible students and staff?

“As soon as staff was eligible for the vaccine, we shared and facilitated the process for them. In partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health, any staff member or contract provider that wanted to has had an opportunity to receive the vaccine at this point. The district cannot compel students or staff to receive the vaccine – we can only support the process. We want to be respectful of individual rights regarding vaccination status for students, parents and staff. There’s a lot of decision making regarding if you want to receive the vaccine. Students and staff are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school or to participate in our programs. NYSDOH may have different expectations for individuals who are unvaccinated while in our buildings. We will share any such information as soon as it becomes available.”

How are the new recommendations from the CDC requiring indoor mask wear impacting back to school decision making?

“In anticipation of changes in regulation and guidelines, we will wait to review the NYSDOH guidance before we share our mask expectations. Please understand that the information is based on current NYSDOH guidelines as well as our projections for September. They are subject to change. I am optimistic that school districts will receive the necessary NYS guidance to finalize our planning in the next few weeks.”

As you envision a return to sports/extracurricular activities come fall, what special precautions will be in place? What will be back to normal?

“Last year Chappaqua held all sports activities. We did have restrictions in the beginning, which became less and less throughout the year. We held end of year concerts in a tent; the musical was held at Caramoor. We used the outside as much as possible for end of year activities. Chappaqua ran its entire sports program, with weekly Covid testing, to support those programs last year.

For next year, with the understanding of guidance provided, and based on what I know now, we anticipate being able to support a normal schedule. We will hold as many of these events as possible outdoors. At this time, we are planning to hold our September Open Houses virtually via zoom for all grades.”

Describe your experience thus far within the Chappaqua district and community.

“I came to the district in 2017. My daughter is going into 7th grade and my son to 9th. It’s been great being a parent in the district too. It helps me support them in very important ways and provides a lens into the experience for students and parents. It informs my decision-making as superintendent. Especially during the pandemic, having two students living the experience you’re shaping for them with your team makes me stronger as a leader.

The district has been working on a strategic plan focused on six areas: Instructional Space to Amplify Learning, District Wide Assessment Practices, Social Emotional Learning Curriculum Alignment, Curriculum Alignment, Technology as a Tool to Personalize Learning and Equitable Affirming & Culturally Responsive Learning. The work we’ve done around social and emotional learning and instructional spaces prior to the pandemic have all supported how we would focus on learning in this new environment. I’m proud we were able to shift the focus and redefine the plan; we were able to support students in multiple ways and redefine curriculum based on their experiences in the middle of trying to support the community through this unprecedented situation.

I’m most proud of our administrative team, the teachers and staff under the support of the Board of Education and community. We were able to work through COVID-19 as best we could and position the district to open in September in a way that minimal instructional loss was experienced. It was hard to open and to stay open but at the end of the day, being able to help a 4-year-old out of the car and welcome seniors back for their last year: it was absolutely worth every moment for that. That’s the work.

I really can’t take the credit for this either. If I didn’t have the administrative team with me trying and working over weekends, supporting students exposed to COVID-19, all the logistics for opening, there’s no way this could have happened. The amount of work the principals had to do to open and stay open was extraordinary–especially related to COVID-19 exposures, calling parents, etc. They worked late at night and over weekends to make sure we were all safe.

It took everyone. Every person, every stake holder group had a part in opening us up in September and making sure we remained open. It’s only because of that that I feel we were in a place at the end of the year that students had an experience where they were able to be in school as normally as they possibly could be.

Whatever next year brings, we’ll be able to work together to figure it out to ensure students can attend school every day.”

*Editor’s Note: The comments in this article were gathered and updated to the best of the author’s ability through early August for optimal accuracy inside our back-to-school editions and to help us define a ‘New Beginnings’ theme. We appreciate both school leaders’ time and openness to the Inside Press to achieve that goal. We also recognize that the news each day brings new revelations and of course impacts our school district’s decision making, sometimes profoundly. Please follow announcements from your individual school district to keep up with policies for vaccinations and mask wear and other Covid-safety protocol. Wishing families everywhere a safe, healthy and productive back to school experience!