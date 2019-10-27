We Can all be Grateful for What We Have in New Castle

We love our community and are grateful to call New Castle home. The great privilege of our campaign has been the opportunity to knock on new doors. Those conversations were about what could be better, yet they also revealed incredible people living together in a beautiful place with common interests and goals. For that we can all be grateful: our Town has all the building blocks to turn our challenges into opportunities and then results.

Vote for Results

Your vote for Team New Castle’s Smith, Levin and Maraynes on November 5th will be a vote for results. We are political newcomers that bring fresh ideas and solutions to age-old problems. We are dynamic leaders. Active listeners. Creative problem solvers. And we bring the energy and urgency needed to move ideas beyond plans and ideas.

We bring a positive and inclusive tone. We created a local Independent Party–Team New Castle–to make it clear that we reject polarizing national politics. We focus squarely on local issues. We seek out diverse viewpoints and know how to collaborate, resolve conflict, and make difficult decisions without being adversarial.

Team New Castle

Relevant expertise and experience, pragmatism, good business judgment, and common sense define our slate.

Jim Smith, candidate for Town Supervisor, has been a planning board chairman for more than a decade, has a Harvard MBA, and is a business leader helping governments and companies solve complicated finance and infrastructure problems; his leadership and common sense, along with strong analytical and creative skills, are a powerful combination.

Lauren Levin, a candidate for Town Board, is the former Vice-President of the Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce and creator of Wine around Town; her work on the Chamber and the Downtown Streetscape Committee makes her a natural leader to help renew our business districts.

Sean Maraynes, a candidate for Town Board, is a third-generation Chappaqua resident, trial attorney and board member of the Open Door Family Medical centers; his negotiating skills and unique family perspective on New Castle make him a true advocate for all residents.

The Challenges of 2020 and Beyond

Taxes and Property Values

Although Town finances are solid, there is widespread concern about the ever-increasing tax burden and with that, declining property values. If elected every decision we make will consider the economic impact on residents and their properties. We will focus on the numbers to look for ways to make living in New Castle more affordable for everyone from newcomers to our seniors.

Infrastructure

Except for downtown Chappaqua, we continue to be reactive instead of proactive on Town infrastructure. This is an expensive posture that also leaves residents with crumbled roads and a demand for more facilities including sidewalks, sewers, and recreational amenities. We won’t promise to get everything done; we will ensure efficiency and effectiveness in our government so that more resident priorities can be met in a fiscally responsible way.

Hamlet Renewal

Making our Chappaqua and Millwood hamlets successful and vibrant has long been a challenge. We believe the Town Board plays a vital role in promoting our Town and supporting efforts to find and grow hamlet businesses and special events that bring the community together. The next Town Board will also decide on the new Chappaqua hamlet zoning ordinance which includes building heights and whether the train station parking lot will be developed. We take resident input and any vote on this zoning very seriously.

Quality of Life Issues Big and Small

Many residents come to New Castle for good schools, but they also seek a high quality of life where everyone is safe and can enjoy time with friends and family. We believe town-wide preparedness, safety on our roads, in our schools, and public spaces, are our primary concerns. Environmental problems such as airport noise and the condition of our ecosystem are also incredibly important. There are many issues big and small that impact our quality of life. We believe our government should address these issues faster. It requires more Town Board leadership and time, improved communications with our Town departments, and more collaboration alongside our many boards and committees.

Team New Castle has demonstrated a positive and collaborative tone throughout this campaign. We’ve recognized the existing Town Board for their hard work and successes. And we are clear where there is room for improvement. We will govern the same way we campaigned throughout this season – humble, determined and unafraid of hard work. We will take ownership of our actions and will welcome accountability from our community.

We ask for your trust and your vote on Tuesday, November 5th.

website: www.TeamNewCastle.org

email: teamnewcastle@tnc2019.org