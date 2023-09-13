“Take a Bite out of Hunger” Benefit for The Mount Kisco Interfaith Pantry to Take Place October 15, 2023

The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry (the “Pantry”) will be hosting its “Take a Bite out of Hunger” benefit on October 15, 2023 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Captain Lawrence Barrel House, 369 Lexington Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY.

Join the Pantry at this fun event for “suds”, “sliders” and “songs.” Featuring fantastic food and beverages by the Captain Lawrence Barrel House and music by the dynamic Four26 Band, there’ll be so much to enjoy while raising funds for the Pantry and the guests that it serves!

Trina Ward Fontaine, Executive Director of the Pantry stated: “We are excited to raise a glass to toast the efforts of our donors, volunteers and staff who, over these last few years, have made it possible to provide those increasingly experiencing food insecurity in our community enough food for 14 meals per person, per week. Together, we have been able to accommodate the dramatic increase in guest numbers to approximately 93,000 in person visits last year, resulting from the pandemic, and most recently, from inflation.”

Ms. Fontaine further stated: “Economic indicators show no signs that this need will ease and food prices are not decreasing in absolute terms. So, let’s band together to help our neighbors who are in need, and have some fun doing it. If you can’t join us, please consider making a donation and/or join us to volunteer.”

To purchase tickets or sponsorship, or otherwise donate, go to www.mountkiscofoodpantry.org and click on the Take a Bite out of Hunger link under “Get Involved/Events” or send an email with your request to:

outreach@mountkiscofoodpantry.org.