Supporting ‘The Perfect Spot’ at MKCCC’s Feed Me Fresh Gala Fundraiser

Article and Photos by Grace Bennett

(L-R) Kelly Sullivan, Helen Bock, Patty Black and Dawn Meyerski hosting the 13th Annual Feed Me Fresh gala fundraiser for the Mount Kisco Child Care Center

Bedford Hills, September 16–In the warm and bucolic setting of gorgeous Ivanna Farms, a spectacular evening unfolded Saturday night with the singular goal of supporting the Mount Kisco Child Care Center (MKCCC), their efforts to provide quality child care and to make child care affordable to as many working parents as possible.  The event was MKCCC’s 13th annual ‘Feed Me Fresh’ gala fundraiser and it came complete with mingling and learning early on in the ‘lower tent,’ wonderful music by The Shaves and Chappaqua’s own Jon Cobert, a culinary feast featuring samplings from multiple area restaurants and eateries in the ‘upper tent,’ a live auction, and of course a celebration of MKCCC’s 2017 honorees. 

The Honorees were: Eric Hadar (long-time supporter and host with honorary co-chairs Margery Hadar and Karen Newman), Fran Osborne (MKCCC board member and honorary co-chairs Toni Kelly and Betsy Towl) and ‘Team Amy’ and honorary co-chairs Madeline Crabtree and John Crabtree.  

Kelly Sullivan, chair of Feed Me Fresh, noted the generous time volunteers give to the event both in terms of planning and decorating, “to throw the nicest party of the year.” Board member and child care expert Barbara Klein related to the Inside Press that her grandchild is now being cared for at MKCCC. “Having run the Chappaqua Children’s Workshop for many years where I worked with older children, this is my first experience observing an infant in child care. I was very impressed with the care and commitment.  It’s a setting with very special people doing an amazing job. I firmly believe our family picked the perfect spot.”

Attendees Colleen and Ron Pascione of Millwood proudly stated that they had three children cared for at MKCCC and the oldest now volunteers there too. Chappaqua’s Claire Frieder said she supports the event because of the invaluable ‘peace of mind’ available to working parents “and especially those who can’t afford the regular costs of child care.”

More of the Center’s ‘Feed Me Fresh’ news coming soon and will be added here about the generous support  raised ‘to help provide access to quality child care for working families’ at the Mount Kisco Child Care Center. To follow updates about the event too,  or to donate, visit mkccc.org.

Delicious cilantro pesto samples were offered courtesy of these young volunteers who learn how to grow their own, and the benefit of home gardens, at MKCCC’s very own garden, too.
Honoree Fran Osborne (left) and friends at Feed Me Fresh.

