Summer Kidney Stone Prevention: Stay Hydrated, Stay Healthy

Hot weather and dehydration can create the perfect conditions for kidney stones. Learn how they form, when to seek medical care, and what you can do to help prevent them.

As temperatures climb and hydration habits slip, doctors see a seasonal spike in kidney stones during the summer months–thanks in large part to dehydration. “The painful condition is very common, with about 10 percent of the population having a kidney stone at some point in their life,” notes Dr. Fara Bellows, a urologist at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates in Scarsdale.

What causes kidney stones? While healthy urine contains many chemicals dissolved in fluid, those chemicals (including calcium, oxalate, uric acid, cystine, and phosphate) can crystallize when hydration levels drop, explains Dr. Bellows.

For some, tiny stones pass on their own with minimal discomfort. For others, stones can become lodged in the ureter – the thin tube that carries urine from each kidney to the bladder. Symptoms can include:

severe pain, often in the back or just under the rib cage

nausea

vomiting

fever

bloody or cloudy urine

If your pain is not improving with over-the-counter pain medications, or if you have difficulty urinating, persistent vomiting, or a fever, you should seek care in an Emergency Department. A urine test and imaging can help determine the cause and guide treatment, which may include medication or, in some cases, a procedure or surgery.

The good news: while there are many causes of kidney stones, most risk factors are modifiable. Dr. Bellows recommends the following during hot summer months:

Stay well hydrated. Most people prone to kidney stones should aim for close to 100 ounces of fluid daily to help produce enough urine to dilute stone-forming minerals. Individual fluid needs vary, so prioritize consistent intake and monitor your urine color, which should be clear to pale yellow. Watch your diet. Avoid foods high in salt, sugar, and fat. Limit salt intake to about two grams per day (roughly one teaspoon), and keep animal protein to one serving daily, about the size of a deck of cards. Make balanced choices. Limit alcohol and incorporate more fruits, vegetables, and calcium-rich foods into your diet.

Certain factors can also increase risk, Dr. Bellows adds, including a family history of kidney stones and conditions such as diabetes, gout, hyperparathyroid­ism, or a history of gastric bypass surgery. Recurrence is common: about three out of four people who devel­op a kidney stone will experience another.

As always, it’s best to consult with your doctor to develop a plan tailored to your individual risk. Bottom line: with the right hydration and dietary choices, many kidney stones can be prevented before they ever start.

To make an appointment with Dr. Bellows, call 914-949-7556.

This story originally appeared in Health Matters, a White Plains Hospital publication.