Still Time to Fundraise for Local Support Connection Cancer Walk

Yorktown Heights, NY– Support Connection, Inc., a not-for-profit organization offering free support services to people affected by breast and ovarian cancer, says there’s still time to raise funds for their Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer. The Support-A-Walk will take place on Sun., Oct. 1 (rain or shine) at FDR Park, Route 202, Yorktown Heights, NY.

The Support-A-Walk was founded more than twenty years ago by local residents as a way to focus attention on breast and ovarian cancer. Each year, thousands of people take part in this spirited, uplifting event. Participants complete a 3-mile walk, often in honor of loved ones – a celebration of life and a tribute to those affected by breast and ovarian cancer. Families, friends, co-workers and teams of walkers are invited to walk together. Individuals are also welcome.

The Support-A-Walk is Support Connection’s most important annual fundraiser. 88¢ of every dollar donated directly funds their free breast and ovarian cancer support services. Support Connection does not receive funds from any national cancer organizations including Relay for Life, Susan G. Komen, the Avon Walk or Making Strides.

Support Connection’s year-round support services, which are funded by the Walk, have helped thousands of people since the organization was established in 1996. The Support-A-Walk also serves as a major awareness event, bringing attention to the needs of those facing the challenges of a breast and ovarian cancer diagnosis.

It’s easy to raise funds for the Support-A-Walk. Participants can create their own online fundraising pages at www.firstgiving.com/supportconnection/walk2017. Pages can be personalized by the fundraiser, then emailed to friends and family asking them to sponsor with a donation. Fundraisers can seek donations by check or cash too. People can fundraise even if they can’t attend.

Direct donations are also accepted from anyone who wishes to help. To learn more about raising funds or to make a donation, visit www.supportconnection.org/donate-and-fundraise or contact Support Connection: 914-962-6402, walk@supportconnection.org.