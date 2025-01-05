Start the New Year with a New Career at Club Fit!

If you’ve pondered a career in the world of fitness, a golden opportunity awaits you! You’ll also have a chance to meet your own fitness goals while helping others do the same.

Here’s how: Join a growing team that’s passionate about fitness, wellness, and making a difference in the community! Club Fit is hiring, and hosting a Career Fair to find talented individuals to join in shaping a healthier future.

The Career Fair is happening in two locations on two consecutive Saturdays:

January 18th at Club Fit Jefferson Valley & January 25th at Club Fit Briarcliff. Each fair will take place from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

You can anticipate exploring your potential to fill a wide variety of Open Positions:

These include:

Personal Trainers, Fitness Coaches, and Group Fitness Instructors

Receptionists, Café Workers, and Childcare Workers

Massage Therapists

Lifeguards & Swim Instructors

Basketball Coaches

Club Fit requests that you complete the prescreen form to secure your onsite interview, and kick off a fulfilling career in 2025: https://www.clubfit.com/career-fair-rsvp/