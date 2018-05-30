3rd Annual Spring Festival Fundraiser Plans at Church of St. John & St. Mary, June 1-3

Chappaqua, NY— Starting this Friday night and lasting through Sunday, June 1-3, the Church of Saint John and Saint Mary at 15 St Johns Place, will be holding their third annual Spring Festival Fundraiser. This family fun occasion offers a wide variety of activities for all ages, including 10 carnival games (with prizes), three huge inflatable rides, favorite ‘New York City eats and treats’ such as fried Oreos and funnel cakes, a beer/wine garden, music and more. Everybody is welcome and admission is free, providing a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, have fun and support a great cause.

All money raised from the event goes towards the church and helps fund their many community outreach programs, which assist those in need and makes Chappaqua a better place for all of its residents. As Fortune Aurora, organizer of the event, states: “Fundraising and helping the community go hand in hand, they’re equally important.” Many, many volunteers are donating their time to help the cause and make this sizable event run smoothly, rain or shine.

The hours of the event are as follows: Friday 6-10 p.m. Saturday 2-10 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. Two professional bands will be playing the fundraiser, “The 495’s” from 7 to 8:30 p.m on Friday, and the “Station Agents” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, as well as a local band made up of middle schoolers called “Alien Paradox” from 2 to 2:30 on Sunday. At the end of the day, “Seeing everybody have fun makes it worthwhile,” states Aurora, so if you’re looking for something to do this weekend take a stop at the Spring Festival! — Derek Rosen