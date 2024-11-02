Spreading Holiday Cheer

As we embrace the holiday season, there’s no better time to celebrate the arts in all forms. The creative spirit that fills the air brings people together through music, theater, visual arts, and more – reminding us of the beauty and connection that art inspires.

Growing up the arts played a significant role in my life. Whether it was through film (my family loves the movies), art (my mother was a ceramic artist), or theater (my father was and still is a Broadway theater producer) we always appreciated the joy, beauty, and purpose of the arts.

As an adult, I can’t get enough live music, love a good comedy show, and I’ve turned my passion for the arts into a career – starting with a long run in television production and now in publishing – embracing photography, writing, magazine layout and design, and much more.

In these issues we dive into the arts full force!

We take a behind the scenes look at the world-famous Carnegie Hall with Ella Ilan where we meet the General Manager of Artistic Operations, Anna Weber. Anna is a long-time Armonk resident and has devoted herself to the service of music and musicians. She leads the planning and implementation of the 700 concerts and events that take place at Carnegie Hall.

Stacey Pfeffer gives us a look into what makes Westchester County such a draw for shooting films and television shows. There are many fabulous locations close to NYC, and it is a huge, viable revenue stream that maybe we’ll see more of our favorite shows shoot closer to home!

Briarcliff local Bill Gorlin – Structural and theatrical engineer – has worked at every Broadway theatre in NYC using engineering principles to design and develop safe, functional, and creative sets over his 25+ successful year career.

Our own, Grace Bennett, shares her first-hand experience participating in a workshop at Arc Stages in Pleasantville. She has been embracing and enjoying the art of improvisational comedy and the focus, and fun that comes with performing live.

Pamela Brown introduces us to the co-owners of Chappaqua Creative Arts (CCA). Charley & Carmel Riggs offer a range of theatrical classes to both children and adults in a creative, warm and encouraging space for participants to feel free to express their passions.

We highlight local painter, Rich Hanlon from Pleasantville, sculptor Heather Maione and painter Amy Shaw both from Chappaqua and much more in these issues.

We are showcasing creativity in our towns, trying to spark dialogue, and share stories because art is the heartbeat of culture – it challenges, inspires, and brings us together in ways that nothing else can.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s a time of celebration and reflection. Take a moment to pause and appreciate the arts – go to a museum, take in a show, or catch a concert.

Or try something new. This one is a favorite of mine! Check-out 54below.org – An unforgettable cabaret-style, dinner theater, nightlife experience featuring legendary artists in an elegant living-room like setting.

Remember to shine a light on the arts this season and celebrate the power of creative expression.

Have a happy and safe holiday season!

Here’s to a wonderful 2025!

Elise