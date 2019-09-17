Special High Holy Days Invite to Caramoor from Temple Shaaray Tefila

Temple Shaaray Tefila welcomes residents of the local community, joining us for the first time, to purchase tickets for High Holiday services at Caramoor. Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the holiest days on the Jewish calendar, a time when Jews throughout the world pause to reflect on the year gone by and prepare spiritually for the one ahead.

The Temple’s High Holy Day celebrations will take place at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, formerly the estate of Walter and Lucie Rosen. Caramoor provides a beautiful and spacious setting for services, including traditional services in the Venetian Theater, Family Services in its own dedicated tent, separate services for children and teens, and an Alternative Service for those seeking something a little bit more contemporary. Child care is available on site for parents who want their own meaningful adult worship experiences. Please click here for the High Holiday schedule: https://files.constantcontact.com/30c4ef08001/df565776-7894-4d9b-be4c-0028ea66ad35.pdf

Tickets and photo identification will be required for all adults for admittance.

For High Holiday tickets please visit www.shaaraytefila.org. For additional information and inquiries, please contact Temple Shaaray Tefila at 914-666-3133. Located in Bedford Corners in Northern Westchester, Temple Shaaray Tefila is a Reform synagogue with a traditional spirit and has a thriving Early Childhood Center and K-12 Religious School. Temple Shaaray Tefila serves more than 650 families in Bedford, Mount Kisco, Katonah, Chappaqua, Somers, Armonk and surrounding communities.