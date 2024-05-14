Special HHREC Presentation- Agi Keleti: The Jewish Olympian’s Story of Survival and Triumph

On Thursday May 16th The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) in partnership with the Ossining Public Library will host a talk and presentation on the oldest living Olympian Champion and Holocaust survivor. Agi Keleti: The Jewish Olympian’s Story of Survival and Triumph will be presented by HHREC Board Chairperson and GenerationsForward Speaker Michael Gyory.

Born in Budapest, Hungary, on January 9, 1921, Keleti’s journey is a tale of courage, survival and historic accomplishments. She survived the Nazis and outlasted the Communists to become the greatest female Jewish Olympian of all time winning 10 metals in women’s gymnastics for her native Hungary.

The program will also feature an exhibition that illustrates the story of a young girl’s survival during the Holocaust and drive to leave a legacy of courage, strength and will to win. This exhibit of 6 individual panels chronicle her life story.

“I am looking forward to sharing the amazing story of survival and success of my father’s cousin.” said Gyory. “ With the upcoming Olympic Games this summer, I hope to shine a light on how she set an example for generations of aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams, and overcome any hardship or hurdles they meet along the way.”

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit the HHREC events page at hhrecny.org.

