‘SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD’ at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

Limelight Theatre Company will present four live performances of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, featuring the talents of both Westchester and NYC-local professionals at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center at the end of this month on August 27, 28 and 29.

This highly anticipated production marks Westchester’s return to live professional theatre and will premiere on Friday, August 27th at 8pm. The opening night will be followed by performances on Saturday, August 28th at 3pm and 8pm, as well as on Sunday, August 29th at 3pm.

Written by Jason Robert Brown, the production of Songs of a New World is directed by Westchester’s own Richard F. Grasso, with music direction by Stephen Ferri. With lighting design by Adam Lobelson, sound design by Jon Weston and John Millerd, and a spectacular live band with all-new orchestrations, this production’s stellar team kicks off Westchester’s newest professional theatre company’s first mainstage production in a re-opened New World. Featuring incredible professional talent from both Westchester and New York City, Limelight Theatre Company announces its incredible cast: Grant Evan (Man 1), Stephanie Scuderi (Woman 1), James Harris (Man 2), and Raquelle Viteri (Woman 2).

The show itself is about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, to take a stand, or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today. Songs for a New World is the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County) and this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make.

“With the last 17 months of COVID-19, the world has been very closed off and people have spent a very long time not socializing in person. We are in a “New World” now,” says Richard F. Grasso, Director of the production, “My hope is for audience members to feel connected to each character in a different way, and by the end of the piece, I hope everyone will have felt transported and lifted through the power of live theatre.”